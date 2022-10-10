Crumbl Cookies Opening in North Brunswick, NJ on Friday

I've got some really sweet news for you. The cookie shop that blew up in popularity because of Tik Tok, Crumbl Cookies, finally has a grand opening date in North Brunswick and it's this week.

Yup, you can finally get your hands on Crumbl Cookies this Friday, October 14th, in The Shoppes at North Brunswick on Route 1 North. It's right near Starbucks and Orange Theory.

You better get there early, I'm sure there will be a line. Yes, they're THAT good.

The brand new shop will be opening its doors at 8am and stay open until midnight. All the cookies are baked fresh for you and packaged it their signature pink box.

Here's this week's cookie line up. It's very pink. It's in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Haven't heard of Crumbl Cookies? It's fairy new. The first shop opened in 2017 out in Utah. They say they have the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. Hmmm. You're going to have to be the judge of that. Lol.

The coolie lineup changes weekly, but, don't worry, their famous milk chocolate chip cookie is a constant on the menu.

Tik Tokers do reviews of the cookies, helping you to decide what to order. They cookies are huge, by the way. They even have a cute little cutter so you can share them with your friends.

The Crumbl experience is a fun one for sure.

They're making it nice and easy for you. Take out, curbside and delivery will begin on Wednesday, October 19th

Get excited. Crumbl Cookies North Brunswick is located at 755 Shoppes Boulevard.

PS. This Friday (October 14th) is also the grand opening of Crumbl Cookies Princeton on Nassau Park Boulevard. This is Crumbl's first Mercer County location.

