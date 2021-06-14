Shake Shack in Lawrenceville Selling Pride Shake for Pride Month

Shake Shack in Lawrenceville is taking part in Pride Month with the sale of their Pride Shake. The Pride Shake is Strawberry and blackberry frozen custard topped with a mango and passionfruit blend. It is topped with whipped cream, and rainbow glitter.

The Pride Shake is adorable and can be ordered now through the Shake Shack website and on their mobile app. I spoke with the manager at the Lawrenceville Shake Shack and he confirmed they will be selling the shake until the end of the month.

The shake costs $6.49 and The best part about this shake, is that 5% of the proceeds go towards the Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization that focus on helping today's youth. They specialize in suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth as well as those that haven't identified yet.

I do support those being tru to themselves. I feel that life is too short to pretend to be something that you're not. I remember I had friends growing up that were afraid to come out and I always offered my support to them and always loved them for what they identified as.

Things were a lot different when I was in grade school, middle school and even high school. It's nice to see that there are now so many resources for those who are struggling with their feelings and identities.

I encourage those who do feel like they need help to seek it. There are plenty of organizations just like the Trevor Project who are there to talk to you and will help any way they can.