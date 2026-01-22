Have you ever dreamed about striking a deal with one of the sharks from the ABC-TV show, Shark Tank? Your dreams may come true. There's an open casting call for the show in the City of Brotherly Love soon.

Shark Tank Open Casting Call in Philadelphia in March

If you're a entrepreneur, you don't want to miss this. It could be the chance of a lifetime. Mindy Zemrak Casting, CSA announced on Instagram that scouts will Philadelphia in March. Keep reading for more details.

Shark Tank's only East Coast Casting Call in 2026 will be in Philadelphia

The post reads, "Calling all East Coast entrepreneurs! Shark Tank is returning to Philadelphia for our FINAL in-person open call of 2026 and it's the ONLY East Coast opportunity. Miss this...and you'll hear about it later. You in?

The Shark Tank open casting call will be at Rivers Philadelphia

The Shark Tank Open Casting Call will be at the Events Center at Rivers Philadelphia, which is located at 1001 North Delaware Avenue. You must be 18-years-old or have a parent or legal guardian with you.

March 18 is the Shark Tank Open Casting Call in Philadelphia

The date of the open casting call is Wednesday, March 18, 2026. You'll need to get a wristband. They'll be handed out from 9 AM - 11 AM. If you're thinking about getting there early that day, be aware that no one will be allowed to line up before 8 AM. Interviews will kick off at 10 AM.

The Supervising Casting Producer of Shark Tank, Mindy Zemrak, said, "We were blown away by last year’s turnout and the quality of the entrepreneurs that presented to us. Returning to Philly was a no-brainer, and we can’t wait to see what innovative brands and entrepreneurs will impress us with in March."

For more information, click here.

Watch for new episodes of Shark Tank Wednesday nights at 10 PM on ABC or streaming on Hulu. Season 18 of the popular show will begin later this year.

