Perennial ’90s teen favorite She‘s All That — in which hunky jock Freddie Prinze Jr. bets he can turn any girl in school into the prom queen, and then transforms “dweeby” “weirdo” Rachael Leigh Cook into a glamorous campus celebrity — is getting a gender-swapped remake on Netflix later this summer. Now it’s He’s All That, starring TikTok celebrity Addison Rae as the cool kid who must give a makeover to a social pariah played by Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan.

They even got Mark Waters, the director of Mean Girls, to helm the project. Plus, no version of She’s All That would be complete without the Cranberries’ “Kiss Me,” and sure enough the film’s new trailer has a remix of it. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, Padgett (Tik Tok star Addison Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and her hot pop star boyfriend makes her the envy of everyone on her feed. But after she catches him cheating while livestreaming, she goes viral for all the wrong reasons. To repair her reputation, Padgett makes a risky bet that she can turn her scruffy antisocial classmate Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL—and learning no one is quite who they seem on social media, least of all herself.

He’s All That premieres on Netflix on August 27. If you’ve never seen the original She‘s All That, it’s currently available for rent on various digital platforms.

