Sick of Chocolate Advent Calendars? How about a Hard Seltzer One?

Hard seltzers are all the craze, and it seems like so many liquor companies are jumping on board. I discovered a hard seltzer brand years ago when i was coming off an extreme diet and needed to fine a somewhat healthy and low calorie alcoholic drink. So, this craze has been around for a couple of years, but now is extremely popular so why not have one every day in December in an advent calendar?

According to Thrillist, this advent calendar does exist and is being sold by a website called Give them Beer. The website is one of those beer gift basket sites that targets males, but hey, women like this stuff too, right? I'm sure the calendars are going to sell fast, so, if you're interested, I'd jump on it quick, especially because the price will increase on October 1st. The calendar has the best hard seltzer brands including White Claw, Truly, Bon & Viv and more!

I think a lot of people will be getting one this year!