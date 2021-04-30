UPPER FREEHOLD — It seems that everyone looking for something fun to do outdoors this spring has this New Jersey tulip farm on their must-see list.

Holland Ridge Farms got a publicity boost on Thursday when recording artist Sara Bareilles and her boyfriend Joe Tippett stopped by for a visit.

Not that Holland Ridge needs the publicity. The 400-acre blooming paradise gets plenty of visitors each year, enough that some neighboring property owners have been griping about their bucolic corner of Monmouth County becoming a tourist attraction.

"Gorgeous day trip to @hollandridgefarms for tulip catching. We caught some," the "Brave" and "Love Song" singer wrote on the post for an Instagram video showing her dancing in a tulip field.

PST's Chris Rollins is so bummed that she missed seeing Sara there. Chris & friends visited the tulip farm the day before.