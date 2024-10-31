A ton of people from New Jersey think of their hometown as a pretty close-knit community.

New Jersey may be one of the smaller states, but in my opinion, that's what makes our towns so cozy!

Your town may not have a huge amount of people living there, but nothing compares to the number of people currently living in New Jersey's smallest town.

Altogether, New Jersey is divided into 545 municipalities, but which one is actually the smallest of them all?

The Garden State is packed with a ton of awesome places.

Every corner of New Jersey is full of great restaurants, awesome stores, and so much history!

I've lived in New Jersey my whole life, I’ve come to appreciate it all, and I’m sure many of you feel the same way.

No matter where you live in New Jersey, you can easily hop in the car and drive down the shore, take a winter drive to the Pocono Mountains, or even head to two major cities nearby like Philadelphia or New York.

Whether you’re craving the beach, the mountains, the city, or a charming suburban vibe, New Jersey has it all within reach, and it’s easy to take that for granted!

If you’re looking for the hustle and bustle of New Jersey, Newark is the place to be.

Where Is New Jersey's Smallest Town?

According to Wikipedia, Newark is the state’s largest municipality, with a population of 311,549. If you're the type that likes a quieter lifestyle, New Jersey’s smallest town may be the best fit for you.

As of 2024, Walpack Township in Sussex County takes the title, with a total population of just 7 people, according to Wikipedia.

The township itself is just 0.3 square miles, making it the perfect spot for anyone looking for a truly secluded place to call home.

