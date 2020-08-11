Snoop Dogg Says He’s Investing in Atlantic City

In a post on his Facebook page, the mayor of Atlantic City, Marty Small, broke the news that his "favorite rapper of all-time," Snoop Dogg, plans on investing in the city.



The post includes video from a FaceTime call between Small and Snoop. In the video, Snoop says, "I'm coming to the state. I'm coming to the city. We're looking to try to invest in some real estate. Do some big things out there with you."



According to celebritynetworth.com, Snoop Dogg has an estimated net worth of $150 million. The site says that the rapper made $15 million in 2019.

An investment in Atlantic City wouldn't be Snoop's first capital venture. In March 2018, techcrunch.com reported that a venture firm that Snoop co-created that "makes seed and Series A bets on ancillary businesses in the cannabis industry" had closed its first fund with $45 million.

Then, in January of 2019, forbes.com reported that Snoop became a minority shareholder in a Swedish financial technology company called Klarna.

Snoop Dogg's discography on Wikipedia says he has released 175 singles to date, including 6 Top 10 singles. According to Wikipedia, Snoop's song "Drop It Like It's Hot (featuring Pharrell)" reached number 1 in 2014.

Snoop's bio page on imdb.com shows that he's appeared in dozens of movies and television shows. He will appear as himself in the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Ironically, according to spongebob.fandom.com, Atlantic City is the setting for The SpongeBob Movie.