Did you know that Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi had a waterfront vacation home in Brick?

Most of us knew about the home the couple purchased in Toms River (tour below.)

We now have proof that she and her husband Jionni LaValle are legit house flippers.

The New York Post is reporting that the two purchased the Brick property at 112 Alhama Drive in November of 2015 for $370,000. This was a fixer-upper that was damaged badly by Superstorm Sandy. There was a quick nine-episode series on FYI that documented the construction called "Nicole and Jionni's Shore Flip."

The water damage was extensive. The home also needed a new deck, plumbing, and a fresh coat of paint in virtually every room.

How did this venture work out for Snooki and hubby? Really well. They nearly doubled what they paid for the home. The Realtor.com listing has a selling price of $740,000.

It's not easy for Snooki to do anything on the DL, especially here at the Shore. But, well done to her and Jionni for keeping the sale of the refurbed house quiet. The New York Times just found out that the property was sold in January of this year.

Why are we just finding out now? The couple listed the home with the help of a realtor and it didn't appear on real estate sites like Realtor.com and Zillow when it was up for grabs.

It was through research of property records that The New York Times learned of the sale to a health care administrator and registered nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Based on that information, it's safe to assume this is still being used as a vacation home.

Curious to see Snooki and company's finished project?

Go Inside the Brick Waterfront Home that Snooki Flipped for $740,000

If you thought that was nice, take a peek inside Snooki's Toms River House

WAIT, HAVE YOU BEEN INSIDE THE SITUATION'S HOLMDEL MANSION?