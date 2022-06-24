Somerville becomes Flavortown: Guy Fieri visits NJ restaurant

SOMERVILLE — Winner, winner, New Jersey dinner.

Guy Fieri, host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," was recently in the heart of Somerset County to sample a fast-casual joint for an upcoming episode of the long-running Food Network staple.

Somerville's Turf Surf and Earth posted pictures to its Facebook page Wednesday of Fieri's visit to the restaurant, to film a segment for an episode due to air Friday, July 8 at 9 p.m.

The eatery said it had been "holding in this amazing news since March."

"We still can't believe @foodnetwork's #DDD reached out to us, but we are honored, blessed and extremely grateful that they did," the Facebook post said. "It was a pleasure to be with this gang and have as much fun as we did on (and off) screen."

Fieri and Triple-D both have numerous connections to the Garden State. Show creator David Page is a Jersey Shore resident, and more than two dozen New Jersey restaurants have been featured over the series' 16 years, including a repeat visit to the Skylark Diner in Edison earlier this year.

Just this spring, Fieri was in Middletown to serve more than 400 military veterans and other guests in an event run by his charitable foundation, and he has opened multiple restaurants of his own in the tri-state area.

Turf Surf and Earth's website says its offerings include "burgers, chicken, seafood, and lots of plant-based options."

But the Facebook post detailing Fieri's visit did not disclose what dishes he sampled for the July 8 airing, or whether — as he is fond of saying — you could put any of the food on a flip-flop and it would still taste good.

The restaurant did not immediately respond to a message left by New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.

