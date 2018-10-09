Songs To Add To Your Halloween Party Playlist Now

There are songs out there you can definitely listen to get you in the spirit for Halloween and to play at your upcoming Halloween party.

I saw a list on Elle.com that featured the Best Halloween Songs Ever and it got me thinking about my favorites. So I made my own list of Halloween songs that I think could be added to your playlist now.

Rihanna. What party doesn't need some Rihanna and "Disturbia" delivers. Plus the video is creepy.

Kanye West's epic song features some of the best rappers in the game, but everyone knows Nicki Minaj stole the spotlight with her verse in "Monster." The video feels like a disturbing scary movie.

The group Aqua gave us "Barbie Girl" and they gave us another hit that flew under the radar. It's called "Halloween" and it's super campy and amazing. The opening dialogue will get you hooked to hear how it ends.

Move over werewolves. Shakira is coming to the party with her "She Wolf."

Kim Petras delivered a pop EP filled with Halloween inspired songs called "Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1." There's one song that reminds of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" called "Turn Off The Light." It even features a voice-over from cult Halloween/horror icon, Elvira.

Elvira.

"The Monster" hit by Eminem and Rihanna made the list for obvious reasons.

Singer-songwriter, Bonnie McKee, (who has written amazing songs including Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "California Gurls") gets an add to the party playlist with "Sleepwalker." The video goes from regular party to zombie escape party.

Believe it or not, Britney Spears has a perfect song for the playlist that a lot of fans may not know about. It's called "Scary" and it even has some cool Halloween production on it.

Let me be honest, I'm adding the rest of the Kim Petras's songs from her Halloween themed EP to this list. These songs will be on repeat well after October 31st because they are that good. "Close Your Eyes" is my personal favorite.

"In The Next Life" starts off innocent, but keep listening because it turns into a dark banger.

"Tell Me It's A Nightmare" is a catchy ear worm that gets stuck in your head well after the party.

If you have any favorites please send them my way. Have fun listening and partying this Halloween!