South Brunswick Man to Run The Entire Length of Jersey This Weekend

I am all forgetting in shape and all for challenging myself, but I could never see myself doing something like this! There’s a man trying to run the entire length of New Jersey this weekend!

His name is Cole Crosby. Cole is actually a local! He is a 32 year old man from South Brunswick and runs marathons all the time!

I don’t think many people realize just how long that actually is. To run the entire length of Jersey would be to run about 190 miles. That is insane! I feel like my body would give out from exhaustion, so more power to him!

If he sticks to his plan, he will start at High Point Monument at 2 a.m. on Saturday, and finish his run by making it to the Cape May Lighthouse by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to nj.com, Cole said he got the idea from a 2016 documentary, Running the 184. He will be doing it this weekend, so we are wishing him the best of luck!

I was thinking about how long this will actually take. He is hoping to finish the entire run in about 40 hours. There is no way I could do it. Sleep is too important to me, but he has a plan! He told nj.com that he will be taking an hour nap and eating lots of gummy bears, potato chips, olives, avocados and Dr. Pepper during his long journey.

If you can, he is asking for donations! No, not for himself. The donations will go to Road Runners Club of America, which is an organization that does a ton of programs to support youth running.

Cole, we want you to know that you have the support of all of us here in Jersey! We hope that the run goes well and we can’t wait to see what you do next!