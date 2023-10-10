The big day is finally arriving!

Matty Healy and The 1975 will be in Philadelphia on Friday, November 10, 2023, when they bring the 'Still... At their Very Best Tour' to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center for a completely sold-out show.

There's A LOT of buzz around this show. But it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

AND! If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions, or more for a show at the Wells Fargo Center we've got that posted for you right here.

What Time Does The 1975 Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK! So we all know it's all about the party before and after the show, right? So we think parking lots will open around 4:00 p.m. that evening. We'll keep you updated right here.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The "show" starts at 7:30. We expect that The 1975 will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for The 1975's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

The 1975 (BFIAFL)

Looking for Somebody (to Love)

Happiness

Part of the Band

Oh Caroline

I'm in Love With You

A Change of Heart

Robbers

Bagsy Not in Net

fallingforyou

About You

Be My Mistake

Love Me

If You're Too Show (Let Me Know)

Paris

It's Not Living (IF It's Not With You)

Heart Out

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Love It If We Made It

Frail State of Mind

Somebody Else

Sex

Give Yourself a Try

People

If you're heading to the show, have the best time ever!