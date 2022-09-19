SPOTTED: New Biopic “Audrey’s Children” Starring Natalie Dormer Filming in Philadelphia

If you love biopics with an inspirational true story, you'll probably be into this one that was just filming in Philadelphia!

According 6ABC, filming was underway in Center City for "Audrey's Children", a biopic about the incredible true story of Dr. Audrey Evans, co-founder of the original Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974!

"In 1970 when nearly all children with cancer die, an unconventional and brilliant oncologist breaks all the rules in an effort to revolutionize treatment methods and to provide housing and support to families of sick children," reads the film's IMDb page

And the cast look pretty promising. If you were a fan of "Game of Thrones" and/or "The Hunger Games", you're gonna love this familiar face. The beautiful Natalie Dormer is cast as the lead role of Dr. Audrey Evans.

There's also Jimmi Simpson, who's not unfamiliar with filming projects set in the City of Brotherly Love. You'll recognize him from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and various other projects. He'll be playing oncologist Dr. Dan D'Angio.

Joining the supporting cast is Clancy Brown as former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C Everett Koop. Brown has a long list of credits, including as a voice actor for many different animated shows and features, including "Spongebob Squarepants."

When does "Audrey's Children" come out?

So far, no word yet on a forecasted release date.

If you're in Philly, keep your eyes peeled for a filming crew! You might just see one of these stars!

