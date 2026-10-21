I have some exciting news for you. You'll have a new grocery store option in Hamilton Township very soon.

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening in Hamilton Township on November 6

You may have noticed the new store taking shape in the Mercerville Shopping Center on Route 33 and White Horse Avenue over the past few months, where the Hamilton Farmers Market used to be. It's Sprouts Farmers Market. The grand opening date will be Friday, November 6, with a celebration all weekend long. There will be giveaways, exclusive savings, and more.

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There will be free bags and roses for the first guests to visit the store

Here's the schedule of events:

On Friday (November 6), there's a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 AM. The doors open at 7 AM. The first 200 guests through the door will get a free, reusable bag. The first 400 guests will receive a free, long-stemmed rose from Falcon Farms Floral. From 7 AM - 5 PM, join the pop-up party in front of the store with samples and a scavenger hunt.

The first 200 people in the store on Saturday (November 7) will receive a free reusable bag. The pop-up party continues until 5 PM with samples and a scavenger hunt.

On Sunday, the doors open at 7 AM. The pop-up party will run from 9 AM - 4 PM with samples and a scavenger hunt.

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Sprouts carries healthy foods for all lifestyles

If you're not familiar with Sprouts, it's stocked with healthy, good-for-you foods, and delicious foods, including peak-season produce. Whatever your lifestyle, paleo, keto, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, or organic, there are plenty of great options.

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You can save money by joining the rewards program

Make sure to join Sprouts Rewards and get 20% off your purchase at the new Hamilton Township location during grand opening weekend. This new Hamilton Township store is the 8th Sprouts location in the Garden State. Other locations include East Windsor, Marlton, Aberdeen, Woodbury, Sewell, Haddon Township, and Woodbridge.

Sprouts Farmers Market is located at 372 Route 33 in Hamilton Township, NJ.

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