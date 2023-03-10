This is a big deal. The 16th Annual St. Baldrick's Head-Shaving Event is happening this weekend in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Haven't heard of it? It's quite an amazing sight and it's not too late to show your support.

Make sure to stop by Amalfi's Restaurant (145 Lawrenceville Pennington Road) on Saturday (March 11th) starting at 11am to see local kids and adults "brave the shave." They are shaving their heads to stand in solidarity with brave kids fighting cancer and to raise money for vital research to find cures.

John Boccanfuso John Boccanfuso loading...

Yup, I said shaving their heads...girls, boys, women and men. It's incredibly powerful.

John Boccanfuso John Boccanfuso loading...

They've all worked hard to get donations for the St. Baldrick's Foundation whose mission is to conquer kids' cancer. Its many volunteers work tirelessly to find the latest and greatest research that can lead to cures for childhood cancers and help survivors live long, healthy lives.

Donations raised at this event, and other similar events around the county, have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $325 million, making it the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, according to a press release.

Organizers and participants in Lawrenceville are so excited that this awesome event is back in person at Amalfi's Restaurant this year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. There's always such a positive, contagious energy.

Go on out and be a part of it by cheering on those brave ones getting their heads shaved, and donate to this wonderful cause if you're able.

John Boccanfuso John Boccanfuso loading...

Many of the 122 local shavees are from area schools and sports teams including Lawrence High School, Lawrence Middle School, Lawrence Intermediate School, Ben Franklin Elementary, Bear Tavern Elementary, and West Windsor Plainsboro High School.

The schools form teams and shave together. Bear Tavern Elementary School in Hopewell has over 40 members, led by Principal Chris Turnbull, and have raised almost $25,000. Wow. It's the biggest team for Lawrenceville's Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event so far.

Get our free mobile app

Over the past 16 years, Lawrenceville's St. Baldrick's Events have raised over $1.6 million to help fund life-saving childhood cancer research.

Bravo to all the shavees, volunteers and donors, you're truly making a difference.

loading...

For more information and to donate, use the QR Code above.

Haven't Been to Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge in Bordentown Yet? Here's What You're Missing Fine dining has been reinvented at this new restaurant in Bordentown, NJ (formerly Mastoris). It's has the elegant vibe you've been craving. You'll feel as if you're stepping into the city of Lucca in the Tuscany region of Italy. It's not just dinner, it's an experience you won't soon forget.

Haven't been yet? Here's a peek inside.