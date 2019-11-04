St. Francis Medical is Taking Blanket & Coat Drive Donations

St. Francis Medical Center is holding their annual Blanket & Coat Drive in Trenton.

I think it's just great when the local community comes together and donates this time of year. These blankets and coats will really be appreciated when they're donated to the homeless and those in need.

According to patch.com, not only will St. Francis Medical Center be accepting blankets and coats these also urge you to donate the following ...

Scarves, gloves and winter hats

New men's undergarments and socks (must be packaged)

Towels and toiletries, such as toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, and hairbrushes

If you're interested in donating, they will be accepting your gifts from now until January 3, 2020 at the chapel of St. Francis Medical Center, 601 Hamilton Avenue in Trenton.

Patch.com says, "Donated items will then be transported to New Horizon Health Services and Trenton's CEAS Center."

For more information you can contact the hospital directly at 609-599-5090.