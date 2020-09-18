Mary’s Cupboard Collecting Backpacks To Help Veteran Homelessness

It is unfortunate to see men and women that have served our country and have gone overseas to battle for our freedom, to come back and experience homelessness. It is extremely heartbreaking because they put their lives on the line for every single American.

According to TheIntell.com, Mary's Cupboard, "an emergency food assistance site with the Bucks County Family Service Center", is doing a great event in which they are looking to collect backpacks that are new or gently used. It was stated on The Intelligencer that the backpacks will go towards individuals that are experiencing homelessness.

We learned from The Intelligencer that Mary's Cupboard is asking anyone who donates the backpacks to fill the bags up with clothing and food essentials. This will help those veterans and individuals that are in need during these tough times.

The donations will be taken on these dates:

Sept. 21 1-3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Sept. 25 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

It was mentioned on The Intelligencer that the donations can be made at Mary's Cupboard located at 100 Levittown Parkway.

Your backpack donations made at Mary's Cupboard will be distributed to all of the veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness in the Bucks County and Philadelphia area, according to TheIntell.com.

If you have never heard of Mary's Cupboard, just know that the organization has been around for some time now. The Intelligencer reported that with all of the donations made by local residents, Mary's Cupboard has been able to help over 80,000 thousand people in the Bucks County and Philadelphia area over the past 44 years.