Starbucks Giving Free Coffee To Frontline Workers in December

Starbucks made a very generous offer this morning, according to USA Today. Frontline and healthcare workers can stop by for free coffee, throughout the month of December.

This makes me so happy. It's a nice way to say "thank you." Everyone in the healthcare field has been tirelessly working through the pandemic, especially now with the second wave hitting and cases skyrocketing again, to make sure we're all safe and well cared for. I'm sure many healthcare workers are drinking plenty of coffee to keep them going these days, so Starbucks wants to make sure they get it...for free.

The free coffee offer goes from now until December 31st. The article says, "any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak" will receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced."

Are you eligible for the free coffee? The article says the offer is for "doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitors, housekeeping/security, and active-duty military." Love it. They're all so important.

The Vice President of Global Social Impact for Starbucks, Virginia Tenpenny, told USA Today, "Our hope with this is to reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the front line how much they are appreciated. For us, we believe that one way we can do this is by offering a free cup of coffee."

Starbucks is kicking off its annual "Starbucks for Life" contest today too! From now through January 4th, you can win up to $3 million in prizes. Click here for more details.