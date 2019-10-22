Starbucks Launching Delievery Program in New Jersey

Check this out New Jersians. No you can have your pumpkin spice latte delivered to you! No more having to wait in long lines, or move from your comfortable spot on the couch just to get that Starbucks drink you've been craving. New Jersey is officially one out of the five markets to introduce the Starbucks Delivers program through Uber Eats.

Here are some of the key details according to app.com:

Starbucks Delivers is available via the Uber Eats mobile app on iOS and Android devices. Delivery is available in Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties; customers should check the app to find the nearest available stores.

More than 95 percent of Starbucks menu items are available for delivery, including new seasonal drink pumpkin cream cold brew.

Customers are able to customize their drink orders through Starbucks Delivers.

Orders totaling $10 or less will incur a fee of $2.

New Jersey joins Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver and Philadelphia in the latest phase of Starbucks Delivers. As of now, delivery is available in 16 markets in the United States.

This is so exciting and will be of relief to a lot of us lazy New Jersians.