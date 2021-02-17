Have you seen Jersey Shore's Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi around town? Many have, and it makes sense since she and the fam now have a beach house right in our area.

Snooks and her husband Jionni LaValle and three children call Florham Park home in the "offseason." She has been keeping very busy even though she quit 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' after season three to the shock of many fans.

Snooki is a mom and an entrepreneur. Her clothing store, The Snooki Shop in Madison has been very successful, and she is now trying her hand at hosting. Beach Cabana Royale, a one-hour renovation special premiered on February 16 on the Discovery + streaming platform. On the show, Snooki puts designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland, and Delia Kenza to work giving them only one day to completely transform cabanas for three families who need their help.

In a recent interview with AV Club, Snooki admits to loving laying out and getting a tan, but "hates the ocean and wet sand on her feet."

Maybe that's why her perfect Jersey Shore home isn't by the beach, but rather right on a lagoon that goes right into Barnegat Bay.

According to public records, the pad is in the Silverton section of Toms River. The five-bedroom, three-and-half bathroom colonial had a price tag of $850,000.

The home is really beautiful with a ton of windows for maximum light, a luxurious kitchen, and envious water views.

Want to take a peek? Here we go.

