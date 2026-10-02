The Hamilton Happenings in Mercer County, NJ Facebook group is buzzing today about a beloved restaurant in town that's up for sale, again.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton on Route 33 is for sale

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton has been serving up hot dogs, burgers, chicken fingers, sandwiches, french fries, and of course, ice cold root beer in a frosty mug, for over 50 years on Route 33. It's iconic. It's nostalgic. It's for sale.

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Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton via Facebook Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton via Facebook

Although Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton is for sale it's staying open

Don't worry. Even though its for sale, it will be staying open. You can still enjoy all your favorite Stewart's Root Beer goodies. From what I've heard, the current owners are hoping it stays a Stewart's Root Beer. I hope so too. When you go there, it brings you right back in time.

The nostalgic restaurant reopened under new ownership in 2025

The restaurant where you can still get car-hop service had been closed in recent years, but, held a grand reopening, under new ownership, in May of 2025. Local families who had been going there for generations were thrilled. I'm unsure of the reason why the business is being sold.

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Do you know the story behind Stewart's Root Beer? Way back in 1924, Frank Stewart, an Ohio schoolteacher, made it his mission to make the best root beer in the world. With a secret recipe that was well received, he opened his first Stewart's Root Beer stand in, and the rest is history.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton is located at I'll let you know if I find out any more information.

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