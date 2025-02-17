I've got some great news.

Stewart's in Hamilton is open again. Yippee.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton has reopened

Yes, you heard me right, the nostalgic Stewart's Root Beer on Route 33 is back under new ownership and will be staying open all year long from 11am - 8pm.

The picture below is from July 2023 when it was for sale.

The reopening announcement was made on social media, and I have to say, I'm so excited.

The post says, "Missed us? We missed you more! Stewart's is rolling back on Route 33 of Hamilton - Bringing your favorite Root Beer, Hot Dogs, Burgers, and Even More."

Ohhh, that Root Beer in a frosty mug...yum...you can't get it better than that.

Stewart's serves root beer in ice-cold frosted mugs

Stewart's is really the only place to have a mug of Root Beet, ice cold.

There's something so special about a Stewart's Root Beer restaurant.

Probably because they're aren't many left around and the old-fashioned vibes.

There were two other Stewart's Root Beer Mercer County locations

There used to be two others in Mercer County that I can remember from when I was growing up.

The one on Route 130 in East Windsor was a popular hangout for local kids.

It was so cool the way the tray of food would attach to your car window and your parents would pass the food around in the car.

The french fries were so crispy, the burgers were the best, the hot dogs would split open when grilled, and the root beer floats, well, they were the best.

Homemade Soda Black Cow Ice Cream Float with a Straw bhofack2 loading...

There was another Stewart's Root Beer on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence.

It's been several restaurants since, most notably, Meatheaz Cheesesteaks, which has since moved to a bigger location down the road in the Lawrence Shopping Center, because of its popularity.

Manni's Fried Chicken has closed permanently

It sits empty now after Manni's Fried Chicken closed for good. It would be so great if a Stewart's Root Beer opened back up there as well. It still looks like a Stewart's.

There's no official grand opening date for the reopened Hamilton Stewart's yet, but as soon as I find out I'll let you know.

In the meantime, stop in and enjoy.

I'll see you there.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton is located at 578 Route 33, Hamilton Township (Mercer County), NJ.

