If I had to cast someone as an “oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma,” Matt Damon would not necessarily be my first choice. But that’s acting for you! And that’s exactly who Damon plays in Stillwater, the new thriller from Tom McCarthy, the director of the Oscar-winning Spotlight. Damon’s roughneck oil-rigger from Oklahoma travels to France where his daughter (Abigail Breslin) has been arrested for murder. Everyone thinks she did it, so it’s up to Damon’s character to prove she’s innocent.

It sounds like a would-be awards picture, but Stillwater is opening right in the middle of the summer. Watch the trailer below — and yes, that is yet another sad cover of a upbeat pop song you’ll hear (Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”):

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Stillwater is scheduled to open in theaters on July 30.

