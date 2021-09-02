Stomp Grapes this Weekend at Laurita Winery

Looking for something fun and different to do this Labor Day weekend? Why not take a trip to Laurita Winery in New Egypt New Jersey? I love Laurita Winery, in fact I had one of my bachelorette parties there. Yes, I had two of them. It was super fun.

Laurita always has some kind of event happening, and this weekend is no different. This Saturday and Sunday, Laurita Winery is hosting Grape Stomping. Tickets for the Grape Stomping Event are $12 in advanced and $14 if you buy them at the door.

The price includes your grape stomping and there will be live music, vineyard tours and even food trucks with food for purchase. Inside they have wine tastings as well as wine available for purchase. There will even be fireworks Saturday night.

Sound like a fun time? I think so! For more information, please visit Laurita Winery's website.

Ever since I watched this I Love Lucy episode, I've always wanted to stomp grapes. It looks like so much fun and I love wine.

I do plan to travel to Italy with my family in the next few years. We are Italian and we cannot wait to experience our homeland one day.

One of the cities we want to visit is Tuscany, which has a lot of wineries and it is absolutely beautiful. I may not ever come back. I said even before the pandemic that I would love to live in another country for a year or so, just to see what it's like.

Maybe I can broadcast with Chris and the Crew from Italy? I'll talk to my engineers and see if they can make it happen.

