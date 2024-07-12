LIST: These 10 New Jersey Stop & Shop Grocery Stores Will Close This Year

This news isn’t surprising since we’ve known for over a month that Stop & Shop was going to be downsizing their store portfolio in 2024. However, now we know the complete picture.

And, yes, New Jersey grocery shoppers will lose several stores.

The news comes after the parent company of Stop & Shop —one of the largest grocery retailers in the state — announced back in May that they would be closing some stores nationwide this year.

Stop & Shop has about 400 stores across the Northeast – with a majority of them operated in Massachusetts. Currently, they operate a total of 57 stores in New Jersey.

Stop & Shop Reveals List of Store Closures

By the end of the year, Stop & Shop’s parent company Ahold Delhaize announced they’ll close 32 stores.

Ten of those stores which are slated to close are located in New Jersey. We're told they'll shut their doors "on or before November 2, 2024."

Here’s the list of stores that will be closing in New Jersey:

Edison (1083 Inman Ave)

Edison (1049 US Highway 1 South)

Howell (4861 Highway 9)

Phillipsburg (1278 US Highway 22)

Piscataway (581 Stelton Road)

Carlstadt (625 Paterson Ave)

Franklin Township (1221 State Route 27)

Ringwood (130 Skyline Drive)

Point Pleasant Beach (505 Richmond Ave)

Jackson (2275 West County Line Road)

The exact closing date(s) for these stores was not immediately clear, but officials say the employees will be offered jobs at other locations, the company said in a press release.

"Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," the company's president, Gordon Reid, said on Friday.



New Jersey represents the state most affected by the closures. They will only be closing eight stores in Massachusetts, seven in New York, five in Connecticut and two stores in Rhode Island, Shop & Shop said in a release.

Meanwhile, industry experts say that the decision to close these stores comes as Stop & Shop get squeezed by stores like Walmart, Costco, Aldi and Lidl.



"Wherever a Target, a Walmart a Costco or a BJ's has been built, a Stop and Shop's in jeopardy," Flickinger said. "While they have a plan going forward, I'm not sure the plan's going to be fully competitive given the intensifying level of competition,” Burt Flickinger, a longtime retail consultant and owner of Strategic Resource Group, told the media including ABC7 New York.

We'll watch to see when these stores will be closing.