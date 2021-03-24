‘Stowaway’ Trailer: Netflix‘s Latest Space Drama

Netflix sure does love their bleak sci-fi/post-apocalyptic dramas. Maybe it’s because their tiny casts make them easier and cheaper to make, maybe it’s their algorithm telling them subscribers will watch literally anything in this genre — but they seem to make more bleak sci-fi movies than anything else. And now here is another one: Stowaway from director Joe Penna. In this film, a group of astronauts (played by Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Collette) discover an accidental stowaway, played by Shamier Anderson, on their flight to Mars. After their life support system is damaged, they realize they only have enough air for three people, not four. What will they do?

They will make a bleak Netflix sci-fi drama! Watch the trailer for it below:

Joe Penna’s last movie was 2018’s Arctic starring Mads Mikkelsen as a man lost in the Arctic who must undergo a potentially deadly journey for civilization. There’s definitely some similarities there with Stowaway. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Stowaway will join the already enormous selection of sci-fi originals on Netflix. (Seriously, go over and check it out. There’s Spectral, Extinction, How It Ends, I Am Mother, The Midnight Sky, IO, and on and on.) The film premieres on Netflix on April 22.

