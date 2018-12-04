Students in New Jersey Break Dreidel Spinning Record!

The Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey broke a world record for dreidel spinning and it was the perfect way to kick off Hanukkah this year and hundreds came to watch. They teamed up with The Manischewitz Company and they got 1,400 students to spin dreidels all at once! It looked like a fun time was had by all. Last year, the Boy Scouts of America's spun 965 dreidels simultaneously, so the Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey beat them by spinning a lot more dreidels.

Dreidels are a very sacred toy that Jewish children had back in the day to help learn the Torah when it was once forbidden. It is also a symbol of the Hanukkah holiday. I'm sure you've heard the song, "dreidel, dreidel, dreidel." Spinning a dreidel can be very fun especially for young children, and the symbolism of it is very beautiful. What started out as something that was just being done to learn, has turned into a wonderful Hanukkah tradition.