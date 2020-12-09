Car Parade to Celebrate Hanukkah in Robbinsville and Hamilton

Hanukkah is about to begin, and they're celebrating in Robbinsville and Hamilton this weekend, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville, and they would love for you & your extended family to be a part of it. Read on.

Hanukkah kicks off on the evening of December 10th and continues until Friday, December 18th. The Chabad of Robbinsville and Hamilton is planning some community fun by hosting "The GR8 Chanukah Menorah Car Parade" this Sunday night (December 13th). It's starts at 4pm and will go until 6pm. Local town officials will be on hand and the Robbinsville Police and Fire Department will lead the way.

When you register you car here, you'll get a swag bag filled with goodies for all ages and an LED car menorah. How's that going to work? Easy. You'll plug it into your car's USB port and display it for all along the route to see. You can return it after the parade or buy it so you can have it forever. A DJ will be kicking off the festivities, so get ready to dance in or around your car.

That's not all. There will also be a pop-up New York style deli serving all your favorites...corned beef, pastrami, and turkey sandwiches, potato knishes, kosher beef hot dogs, and babka. Yum. You have to pre-order the food by TONIGHT (Wednesday, December 9th at 10pm). Click here to order.

This is just another reason to be jealous of my Jewish friends. Lol. This sounds like so much fun. When I was a kid, I can't tell you how many times I asked my parents if we could become Jewish, so I could get 8 gifts (one for each night of Hanukkah), like my friends did, and play dreidel.

For more of the fun information, please click here. Cap parades are so 2020, and a great way to celebrate special occasions.