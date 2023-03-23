Step Into Spring! This Popular Cherry Blossom Festival Returns to Philly April 15-16!

Mark your calendar! It's time to step into spring in Philly!

The Fairmount Horticulture Center in West Fairmount Park will be "pretty in pink" when the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Philadelphia from Saturday, April 15 to Sunday, April 16! The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Get our free mobile app

This Instagram-worthy event will showcase the gorgeous Cherry Blossom trees while paying homage to Japanese culture, according to Visit Philly.

Visitors can come take a stroll and soak in the view of the beautiful cherry blossoms that mark the coming of spring in Japan.

Come for the flowers, and stay for the family-friendly events and performances!

Kimono fashion show

Live music from local artists

Taiko drumming and traditional dance performances

Beer garden

Traditional Japanese tea ceremonies

Ikebana (flower arranging) and Origami (paper folding) workshops

“Prettiest pet in pink” parade (Sunday)

The event is FREE to attend. You don't even need a ticket to get in. But you can pay-as-you-wish to support their work and to enter for your chance to win some awesome prizes, including a free trip to Japan!

Before the festival begins, you can even check out the Sakura Weekend Kick-off Night on April 14 with Rakugo Master Katsura Sunshine. Tickets are $20.

But the fun won't stop after the two-day festival There will be more programming to celebrate throughout April at different venues.

This is always such a culturally rich, aesthetically and musically amazing experience in Philly! Click HERE for more details!

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023 2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202