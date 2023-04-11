Philadelphia Is Turning Into A Floral Wonderland This Weekend

Philadelphia is about to turn into a floral wonderland this weekend and this is everything you need to know.

The annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival is happening again this year and if you haven’t had a chance to check out this festival before, you’re for sure going to want to clear your schedules this weekend to see be there.

If you’ve never heard of it before the Cherry Blossom Festival takes place in historic Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, according to Visit Philadelphia.

It’s prime season for these trees to be blooming in our area and no matter who you are, I know you don’t ever get tired of seeing them around.

I personally wish they bloomed even longer than they do in our area. If you’ve been wanting an excuse to get outside and do some fun things outside because of all the warm weather that’s been coming our way, this is the perfect thing to get your family or friends together to go check out.

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival is happening this weekend, April 15 and 16, outside of the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center from 10 am to 4:30 pm each day, according to visitphiladelphia.com. Of course, there will be some beautiful flowers to see, but there’s a packed schedule of events you can check out also.

There will be flower arranging, Taiko drumming, a beer garden, live music from local artists on both days, and even a parade to end the weekend on Sunday. If you’re looking to check out this awesome festival, full details can be found on the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia’s website.

LOOK: The Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Two Sloth Bear Cubs! Here's a first look at the bear-y adorable new arrivals at the Philadelphia Zoo!