Surprise: Atlantic City Restaurant Just Named Best Burger Joint in NJ is Actually Closed
Once in a while, something happens on the internet that makes you go, "Whoa!"
Like when Facebook crashes.
Or when a respected travel and food website makes a surprising pick of an Atlantic City restaurant as "The Best Burger Joint in New Jersey."
The website is FarAndWide.com, and they've published a list of "The Best Burger Joints in Every U.S. State."
For New Jersey, they've selected Gallagher's Burger Bar inside Resorts Casino as the best.
Uh oh, one problem. Gallagher's Burger Bar is closed. Gone. Kaput!
It closed a while back, along with Gallagher's steakhouse, to make room for the wonderful Dougherty's Steakhouse.
For the record, I'm very surprised. Usually, in a list about food and restaurants like this, writers and editors stay away from Atlantic City and choose eateries elsewhere in the state.
Maybe next time, they'll choose a place that's actually open.
You really want a burger now, don't you?
Where are we going to go instead?
SOURCE: FarAndWide.com