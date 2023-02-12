If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton NJ, you'll have to wait just a bit longer.

The construction of Sweet Green, a casual eatery specializing in salads, at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ is set to begin soon, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. Construction is projected to begin in April 2023.

The new Sweet Green will occupy the space of the former home of Clarks, which closed in Dec 2019. This will be Sweetgreen's first South Jersey location! Right now there's one in Philly and three in North Jersey.

If you're not familiar with Sweetgreen, they're an up-and-coming casual restaurant similar to Chopt. Started by three college students who were looking for a healthier way to eat, their mission is "Building healthier communities by connecting people to real food" according to their website.

Their menu features warm bowls and salads packed with grains, proteins, and fresh veggies, which rotate on their menu depending on which seasonal ingredients are available.

It'll be a welcome addition to The Promenade since other health-food eateries such as Zöe's Kitchen and B. Good both have closed down in recent years.

No official word yet on when they're projected to open for business, but we'll keep an eye on it and let you know.

Are you looking forward to Sweet Green? Let us know in the comments! You can also check them out on their Instagram @sweetgreen

