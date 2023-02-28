SPOILERS AHEAD: SZA’s Setlist for Thursday Night’s Philadelphia ‘SOS Tour’ Concert
It's the first MAJOR pop concert of the year at the Wells Fargo Center, and we cannot wait because the HOTTEST artist on the planet is coming to Philadelphia, Pa. this week!
SZA is bringing the SOS Tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (March 2), and we cannot wait! The tour marks SZA's first headlining arena tour... ever.
On the day of the concert, there are always two burning questions: What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions.
Spoilers are ahead, so consider yourself warned.
If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the stadium. We've got that here too.
What Time Does The SZA Concert in Philadelphia Start?
The doors for the Wells Fargo Center will open at 7:00 pm. There is an opening act, Omar Apollo. The Wells Fargo Center says the event starts at 8:00 pm.
Per our best guesstimates, we think Omar will take to the stage around 8:15 pm.
As for SZA, we think she'll hit the stage around 9:15 pm (based on Twitter & Setlist.fm analysis)
These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.
What Is the Setlist SZA's Setlist For the SOS Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?
PSA
Seek & Destroy
Notice Me
Love Galore
Broken Clocks
Forgiveless
Used
Bag Lady (Eryka Badu cover)
Blind
Shirt
All the Stars
Prom
Garden (Say It Like Dat)
F2F
Drew Barrymore
Doves in the Wind
Low
Supermodel
Special
Nobody Gets Me
Gone Girl
SOS
Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)
Love Language
Snooze
Kill Bill
I Hate U
The Weekend
(Setlist sources: Setlist.fm and Twitter)
