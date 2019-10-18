T.G.I Friday’s $5 Burger & Fries Deal

I am that person that packs a suitcase of food every time I leave the house. Whether I am going to the radio station or a side job, I always like to have food with me because I don't like to spend a ton of money eating at restaurants throughout the day. It can get super expensive! So that's why I'd rather spend a little more on groceries and not eat out. It saves money in the end. However, when I see deals on food at restaurants, I like to tell everyone about it.

According to Thrillist, T.G.I. Friday's is offering a sweet deal that won't hurt your wallet. You can get a burger and fries for just five dollars and the deal lasts until November 3rd. That is a sweet deal. I'm sure adding a drink won't be too much to add on, so you're making out pretty good at T.G.I. Friday's.

As always, it's good to check your local T.G.I Friday's for details and make sure that they participate in this promotion.