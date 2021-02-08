Valentine's Day is coming up this Sunday (February 14th), and we're still in the middle of global pandemic, so what do you do to celebrate, but, stay safe? Lawrence Township has a great idea for you. Take a candlelit walk around one of its beautiful lakes in town, and grab some cupcakes too.

As I was doing my daily Facebook scrolling, I came upon a post from the Lawrence Township Recreation Department, announcing that this Friday night (February 12th), you, your Valentine, family and friends are invited to Colonial Lake Park on Business Route 1 (next to Colonial Bowling and Entertainment), for a Valentine's Candlelight Walk. My interest was peaked. It's outside, it's a beautiful area...I've been there many times...and to top it off, the House of Cupcakes food truck will be there so you can buy some Valentine's sweet treats (I hope they have my favorite cupcake, the Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake, onboard). The event is from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Hopefully, the weather is nice, because if it is, you'll be able to get some beautiful sunset pictures.

I told John and some friends that I'd like to go. It's such a cute and creative idea. There's never been an event at that lake like that before. This pandemic has forced some new ideas, but, I love it.

Township officials want to make sure everyone stays safe, so they're asking that you maintain a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, and masks are required when you can't stay six feet apart.

Maybe I'll see you there.