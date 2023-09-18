Oh foodies, there's a new event coming up in Bordentown that you're going to love.

It's called "Taste of Bordentown City" and it's happening on Thursday, October 26th from 6-9pm.

I know what you're thinking. No, it's not a new event, but it's a new venue this year, so it's sort of new and I think exciting.

Get our free mobile app

"Taste of Bordentown City" is going to take place at the Bordentown Elks, 11 Amboy Avenue in Bordentown, presented by the Downtown Bordentown Association.

There will be live music, a cash bar, and of course food. There will be savory and sweet offerings from many of the spectacular restaurants in downtown Bordentown City, all under one roof.

The change was made so weather won't affect the event and the cooking conditions will be more favorable for the chefs.

Tickets are on sale now (as of Monday, September 18th) for $75. Tell your friends and make a night of it. Bring your appetite. You won't be disappointed. It's a great pre-Friday night out and you won't even get home that late.

The emphasis this year is on holiday catering. It's time to start planning for guests. Let your favorite Bordentown City restaurants do the cooking for you so you can actually enjoy your company instead of being in the kitchen all night long.

The participating restaurants are:

Toscano Ristorante & Steak House

Angelo's Trattoria (where Oliver's used to be)

Old Town Pub

Under the Moon Café

Marcellos Coal Fired Restaurant/Pizza/Bordentown

HOB Tavern

Crumb Sandwich Joint

While many are wondering why the change in plans (you used to wander from restaurant to restaurant on and around Farnsworth Avenue), officials say the convenient parking and all the food being under one roof will make a super convenient night for all.

Tickets are on sale now for this exciting (and tasty) event, don't delay, it will sell out fast.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.