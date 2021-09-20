Are you 'Ready for It'? If you're a major Swiftie, you don't want to miss a Taylor Swift dance party happening in Atlantic City this weekend, and we've got your free passes!



We can't believe this is a real event, but it totally is! 'Look What You Made Me Do: The Taylor Swift DJ Night' is this Friday night, September 24th, on the High Noon Outdoor Stage at Bourre in Atlantic City.

It's a chance for you and your fellow Swifties to be in your element and party like it’s 1989! There will be a live DJ spinning nothing but, you guessed it, Taylor Swift tunes, and you can sip on Swizz-themed specialty drinks like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the Taylor Swift dance party at Bourre AC, and the night officially gets underway at 8 p.m. (**must be 21). Come out in your best dressed, fearless, or throw on your favorite cardigan!

For a chance to win two free passes, fill in your info below! Then, look for us at Bourre on Friday night handing out a ton of vintage Taylor Swift swag.

We don't know about you, but we're feeling 22 and excited for a Taylor Swift kind of Friday night. You in? Don't say we didn't warn ya, lol.

Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City.

