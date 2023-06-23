LOOK: Taylor Swift Spotted Wearing Philadelphia Eagles Sweater to NYC Studio!

Taylor Swift's reppin' Philly in New York City!

We love to see it! The "Anti-Hero" pop queen was photographed on Thursday (June 22), walking into Electric Lady Studios in New York City rocking a grey Philadelphia Eagles sweater, a green hat, shorts and sneakers.

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

Look at her walking into the building, ready to casually alter our lives with more lyrical, musical genius. The oversized Eagles sweater looks comfy and fabulous on her.

From the looks of it, if I may speculate, it seems like she's had this sweater for some time. The logo font is in an outdated style, and it looks to be more on the vintage side. Even better!

Of course, we know that Taylor is an Eagles fan! She proudly proclaimed Philadelphia as her home city during her 3-night Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia in May. She also told a little story with a memory of her dad watching Eagles games. Could THIS be the Eagles shirt she referenced in "Gold Rush"?? Here she is talking about said shirt in at the Linc in Philly:

So what was Taylor Swift recording in the studio? We probably won't hear about it for some time, as she tends to keep things mysterious regarding new music. Could it be a new breakup song about Joe Alwyn? Another re-recording? Another collab? It could be anything, knowing how she is!

For right now, it's just nice to be reminded that Taylor still loves Philly as much as we do! GO BIRDS!!

