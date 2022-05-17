Teen dies, younger sister trapped after sand collapses while digging on NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — An 18-year-old visitor to the Jersey Shore died Tuesday afternoon after a large sand hole that he and his sister were digging collapsed around them.

The victim was identified by police as Maine resident Levi Caverly whose body rescuers were still trying to dig up from the sand early Tuesday evening.

His 17-year-old sister was treated at the scene after she was rescued.

::: UPDATE: After deadly sand collapse, NJ beach town warns visitors about digging

Police were called to the entrance on Seaview Road at about 4:09 p.m. The location of the accident was on a stretch of Toms River ocean beaches north of Lavalette and south of Normandy Beach.

NBC10 Philadelphia cited the mayor saying that two teens had been digging a 10-foot hole with frisbees.

Emergency crews from neighboring towns responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts that involved the Toms River EMS, Toms River Fire Companies and Toms River Fire Technical Rescue Team.

Helicopter footage from the beach shows a John Deere backhoe next to the hole, where rescuers are using planks to separate the sand.

Similar deaths and accidents have been reported on New Jersey beaches over the years. In 2012, a 12-year-old boy was killed after his sand tunnel collapsed on a Long Branch beach.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Get our free mobile app