Text To Order Drinks To Your Seat at Citizens Bank Park

It's official... starting today you can now order beer and water straight from your iPhone at Phillies games!!

It's easy, all you have to do is scan the QR code! This code can be found on the back of the seat in front of you. You can scan the code by just using the iPhone camera. After scanning you then follow the prompt it gives you through your iMessages. A menu link will be sent to you through text, and you then choose the beverage of your choice!

Cash is not even needed! You are able to pay through whatever credit card that you have save on your Apple Pay.

This delivery program is so far just a trial. This pilot program will be going on for ten total games, starting today. If it is a success, this delivery option will continue and we will no longer need to miss any of the game, or worry about stepping over people just to get a drink!