Thanksgiving is just about a week away and if standing over a hot stove isn’t your vibe this holiday, there are plenty of restaurants right in Mercer County, NJ that will happily cater your Thanksgiving day feast for your entire family.

The holidays can get a little stressful and these local businesses want to make sure you’re wined and dined this Thanksgiving.

Revere - Ewing, NJ

Seating times are at 2 pm, 4 pm, and 6 pm on Thanksgiving. Meals are $49 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12 and kids under 6 eat free. Everything at Revere is buffet style and you can get foods like Antipasto to start, turkey, Chicken Francaise, Grilled Salmon, Mashed potatoes, and more of the classic Thanksgiving day foods. You can make a reservation online or on Open Table.

KC Prime - Lawrenceville, NJ

Open 12-6 pm on Thanksgiving day. Everything will be served buffet style and the prices are $39 for adults and $19.50 for children 10 and under. There’s going to be a carving station, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pasta, and the rest of your favorite Thanksgiving sides! Thanksgiving to-go packages are also available, but make sure to call ahead and place your order.

Open 11 am - 7 pm on Thanksgiving day. You’ll get a 3-course meal at Rat’s and each meal is $68 per person. There are dishes like port poached pear salad, fig arugula salad, brie croustade, roasted turkey, pan-roasted salmon and so much more. Their full menu can be found on their website. Credit cards will be required to hold your reservation and a 48 hour cancellation is required prior to reservation.

Yankee Doodle Tap Room at Nassau Inn - Princeton, NJ

If you’re looking to do a more nontraditional meal for Thanksgiving, you can try out Yankee Doodle Tap Room at the Nassau Inn in Princeton. They’re closed for dinner, but you can do breakfast with your family from 7 am to 10 am on Thanksgiving day.

