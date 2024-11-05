NJ’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish Has Been Revealed

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey might be getting the most hype but let’s be real, everyone’s here for the sides.

We all can sit around and lie that Turkey is the star of the show when we know the meal wouldn't be complete without stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and more.

Interestingly enough, America has an odd favorite when it comes to the best Thanksgiving side dishes for 2024.

Across the country, the classic green bean casserole was ranked as the best, with 19 states naming it their go-to Thanksgiving side.

There’s just something about that crispy onion topping on a creamy green bean base that has a hold on people.

In New Jersey, there’s one side dish that’s winning hearts this year.

What Is New Jersey's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish for 2024?

You may not have guessed but sweet potato casserole is the winner according to All Recipes.

This year, sweet potato casserole took the top spot as the fan-favorite Thanksgiving side in the Garden State.

It's a mix of creamy sweet potatoes, a touch of cinnamon and brown sugar, and toasted marshmallow topping.

It’s like a dessert disguised as a side dish, and honestly, who’s complaining?

There’s a reason sweet potato casserole is so popular. It’s comforting, and just totally different than the other dishes you'd normally see on the Thanksgiving table.

It brings that perfect balance of sweet and savory to the table.

Plus, it’s a total crowd-pleaser that complements all the other Thanksgiving dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even cranberry sauce.

So this Thanksgiving, expect to see a ton of sweet potato casserole on your tables in New Jersey, as families come together to celebrate the season with this cozy, nostalgic dish.

