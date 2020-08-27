The 2020 Newtown Holiday Parade is Canceled for This Year

I have been a dj at PST for 8 years now and I have to say, I've gotten to do some pretty awesome things. We've held concerts, met lots of celebrities, helped out our community, and also participated in many local events like parades and charity events. These are events that I'll never forget because they are ones that put us in the public with our favorite people...our listeners. Without our listeners, we would not be on the radio. I enjoy meeting people who listen to Chris and The Crew every day and have listened to our stories and experiences. To me, that's one of the most special parts of my job.

I was sad to hear that one of the events PST has been involved in for a while, has been canceled for this year. The Patch reports that the Newtown Holiday Parade has been canceled for this year due to coronavirus concerns. The parade, which has been a tradition for 9 years now, was set tp take place on December 6th. The parade was always so fun to participate in. One year, it actually snowed on the day of the parade and even though it was really cold, the snow made for some pretty awesome pictures.

The Newtown Business Association is worried about social distancing because the parade draws in thousands of people, The Patch says, last year's parade had 5,000 people in attendance. The Newtown Business Association says the decision wasn't easy and they hope to see everyone next year.

For more info, click on this article from The Patch or visit the Newtown Business Association's website.