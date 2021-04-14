The Bacon Festival is Back at Laurita Winery

Who doesn't love bacon? I feel like I question a person if they don't like bacon. Even if it's just turkey bacon you like, it's still bacon and bacon is delicious. Laurita Winery in New Egypt is having their Bacon Festival this year on April 24th and 25th. Reservations are required and are $20 per table. The Bacon Festival will have outdoor seating on the beautiful winery grounds. They'll have a menu with lots of bacon items and Reds Pizza Truck will be there too to serve up delicious pizza. Make your reservations here.

Check out more Laurita Winery Events and even order wine for curbside pickup here.

I love Laurita Winery. I visit often, and I even had one of my bachelorette parties there. (Yes, I had two) They had festivals all the time before the pandemic and I think they are very excited to see things get better as far as cases going down and more and more people getting vaccinated each week. Laurita Winery can somewhat get back to having tons of people come and visit their winery for festivals and on the weekends just to taste some wines and walk around their beautiful vineyard. Now that my hubby and I are vaccinated, I am very excited to start stepping outside my comfort zone and start doing fun things again. I love wine and I love having day dates and date nights with my husband. I am look forward to this new world where people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and we can all start to smile again.