The Best Secret Santa Gifts

Every year, my friends do a Secret Santa Gift Exchange. You know what this is, right? Everyone brings a wrapped gift. Don't tell anyone what it is. Then, everyone picks a number and each person gets to pick a gift. Here's the thing, when it's your turn, you can either pick a gift OR steal someone else's gift....lol...it's hysterical, as people get very attached to the gift they picked. We always try to bring really good gifts, so there's lots of stealing. In my opinion, here are some of the best things you can bring to, or get, from a Secret Santa Gift Exchange. Have fun.