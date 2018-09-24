The Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is Back Oct 13th

Pour it up, pour it up! (Rihanna Voice)

If you love pumpkin and you love beer ... lend me your ears!!

The Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is back for it's 10th year, Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11a - 5p at The Institute Bar. The means you have the opportunity to try rare pumpkin beers and ciders, no wonder why they self-proclaim themselves as the, "biggest pumpkin beer festival in the world"

Tickets will run you $40 for unlimited pours.

Read more at phillyvoice.com.