The “Coolest” Way To Get Fit During Hot Summer Days

Feeling hot? Here's one of the best ways to stay cool and still get fit. Get in the water! When the temperatures and humidity rise it can be challenging to get your fitness fix outdoors. That's why we are so fortunate to have access to the ocean, lakes, rivers and pools. Swimming and water exercise is a great way to workout during the dog days of summer. Whether it is in your own backyard, a public pool, or the ocean, swimming laps or doing stationary aerobics can have some great benefits to support a healthy lifestyle. Here are some of the great benefits of water fitness. So jump in, stay cool and get fit in the water this summer!

1 Relieve Pain Swimming is low impact, an option if you have arthritis because the buoyancy in water helps to relieve joint pain according to Harvard Health. Warm water specifically loosens joints, so try warmer water if you have arthritis. It prevents damage since swimming is a full-body exercise, lots of joints, muscles, and tendons are worked making them more flexible.

2 Reduce Stress When you’re doing laps or water aerobics, swimming forces you to focus on breathing. Repeating patterns can be relaxing and will reduce stress. Alternating breathing and having your head underwater can also block out distractions. Like most sports, exercising helps to boost your mood by producing endorphins. Regular workout routines can improve sleep, which in turn relieves more stress.

