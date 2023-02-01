It’s the announcement that we all knew was coming but weren’t necessarily prepared for. Tom Brady is officially retiring.

The NFL GOAT got emotional this morning as he made his announcement that his 2022 season would be his last, on the 1-year anniversary of his first retirement announcement.

But it’s safe to say, this retirement is going to stick.

He kept it short and sweet, saying, “You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Sitting on the shore of a Florida beach, fighting back tears, Brady expressed his deep love and gratitude for his friends, family, and even his competitors.

“Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Is This a Hail Mary to Save the Brady Family?

Alongside the announcement, the Tampa Bay quarterback shared photos of loved ones, most notably, one of his ex-wife, Giselle Bundchen.

Is the retirement a final two-minute drive to score the love of Giselle again? Or is this just an emotional farewell to one of the greatest to ever do it?

Fans may never know the real reason, but the Fun 107 Morning Show is in agreement: This may be deeper than just football.

Looks like Tampa Bay is back to the drawing board, along with teams like Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who were all rumored to be in the bidding war for Brady.

As a New Englander, the pain of losing the GOAT to Tampa Bay felt like a betrayal, but the love and support I have for him as a legend of the sport will never fade. New Englanders will always love him.

This may be the end of an era, but this is certainly not the end of Tom Brady and his influence on the sport of football.

He is under contract with Fox Sports to call the national NFL games for the next ten years for 350 million dollars, which is scheduled to begin with the 2023 season.

