The ‘ER’ Cast Will Reunite For Special Benefit Show

The nonstop onslaught of cast reunions have slowed a little bit since the early days of the pandemic, when it seemed like every week a beloved group of actors were getting together on Zoom to kill some time at home and remember their heyday together. We’re still waiting on the announced by never finished Friends reunion, and now here’s another intriguing special, maybe one of the most exciting virtual reunions to date: A huge group of alumni from NBC’s long-running hospital drama ER will reunite later this month as part of a benefit for Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit group that works “to ensure every community worldwide has drinkable, fishable, swimmable water.”

Waterkeeper’s President happens to be ER co-star Gloria Reuben, which goes a long way toward explaining how the group was able to bring together so many of the series’ former stars. She will be joined by George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Ming-Na Wen, Paul McCrane,Yvette Freeman, Goran Visnjic, CCH Pounder, and many, many more. (ER aired for 15 series on NBC, and featured 26 different main cast members during the course of its run.) There will be an audience Q&A component, and of course, the money raised by the event will go to the Waterkeeper Alliance.

The ER reunion will air on April 22 at 8PM ET on StarsInTheHouse.com, the Stars in the House YouTube channel, as well on various People Magazine social media channels.

